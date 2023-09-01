Dairy Alternative Market Surges To Us$ 55,450.9 Million By 2031, Propelled By 13.9% Cagr Growth Since 2022

Dairy Alternative Market

Dairy alternatives are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global Dairy Alternatives Market . However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by the vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

The dairy alternatives market size was valued at $13,198.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $ 55,450.9million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 45.4% share in the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the countries that accounted for a size able share of the total market in 2020.

Leading Key Players:

The key players in the dairy alternatives industry profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth's Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc

The factors that drive the dairy alternatives market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Rising demand for plant-based milk is among the major factors boosting the dairy alternative market. A huge demand for naturally prepared plant-based milk has been noted during the past years, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth in vegan population is anticipated to increase the demand for dairy alternative milk/milk products.

The dairy alternatives market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, and region. By source, market is categorized into four segments, which include soy, almond, rice, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food which includes spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others; beverages which includes dairy alternative milk, dairy-free probiotic drinks and others. Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on source, the soy milk segment held the highest market share in 2021 accounting for more than half of the global dairy alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for products with high vitamins, zinc, and iron for proper body health, in countries such as India and China. Moreover, the almond milk segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to Low cholesterol and low fat.

According to the dairy alternatives market analysis by source,thesoysegment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, the other sources segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

