Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st August 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed on Sep. 6 (Wednesday) and on Sep. 7 (Thursday) due to the religiholiday of Arbaeen. The next trading session will be held on Sep. 10, 2023 (Sunday).
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,304.0
| -2.5%
| 43.2%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,282.2
| -2.5%
| 65.5%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 10,667.0
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 8.1
| # of Traded Companies
| 61
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 32,884
| # of Companies (Up)
| 35
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 4,886
| # of Companies (Down)
| 18
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 17,518
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 8
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 13,271
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 3
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/
1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 5
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Economy Bank
| BEFI
| 0.240
| 33.3%
| 33.3%
| AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac.
| IKLV
| 1.550
| 19.2%
| 10.7%
| Nationality H. Furniture (NR)
| IHFI
| 3.250
| 8.3%
| 120.3%
| Iraqi For Tufted Carpets
| IITC
| 14.900
| 6.4%
| 6.4%
| AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM)
| SBAG
| 0.370
| 5.7%
| -2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
| BIME
| 0.130
| -13.3%
| -7.1%
| Ashour Hotel (NR)
| HASH
| 12.010
| -13.0%
| 29.8%
| Union Bank
| BUOI
| 0.300
| -11.8%
| 50.0%
| United Bank
| BUND
| 0.080
| -11.1%
| 33.3%
| Iraqi Agricultural Products
| AIRP
| 25.000
| -10.2%
| 3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR)
| BLAD
| 3,023.2
| 2,290.3
| 28.3%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 2,141.9
| 1,622.6
| 20.1%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 839.9
| 636.3
| 7.9%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 670.3
| 507.8
| 6.3%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 626.3
| 474.4
| 5.9%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No.of Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 3,127
| 8,015.4
| 6,072.2
| 75.1%
| Tel
| 460
| 842.8
| 638.5
| 7.9%
| Industry
| 727
| 819.2
| 620.6
| 7.7%
| Agriculture
| 358
| 775.7
| 587.6
| 7.3%
| Services
| 97
| 124.0
| 93.9
| 1.2%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 116
| 90.0
| 68.2
| 0.8%
| Investment
| 1
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Insurance
| 0
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 4,886
| 10,667.0
| 8,081.1
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISX Company Announcements
Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2022 starting Aug. 31. The company decided in its recent AGM (Aug. 8) to distribute IQD0.20 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.2% dividend yield. Economy Bank (BEFI) disclosed that there are no fundamental events or new matters that affected the increase in price of the shares.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
New shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) from the capital increase through a 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn resumed trading on Aug. 28.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) starting Aug. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 5 to discuss and approve 2016-2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Sep. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and distributing IQD2.5 cash dividend per share.
