Iraq Stock Market Report

(week ending: 31st August 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed on Sep. 6 (Wednesday) and on Sep. 7 (Thursday) due to the religiholiday of Arbaeen. The next trading session will be held on Sep. 10, 2023 (Sunday).

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,304.0 -2.5% 43.2% RSISX USD Index 1,282.2 -2.5% 65.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,667.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 8.1 # of Traded Companies 61 Traded Shares (mn)/d 32,884 # of Companies (Up) 35 Total Trades (#/d) 4,886 # of Companies (Down) 18 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 17,518 # of Companies (Not changed) 8 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,271 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 5

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Economy Bank BEFI 0.240 33.3% 33.3% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.550 19.2% 10.7% Nationality H. Furniture (NR) IHFI 3.250 8.3% 120.3% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 14.900 6.4% 6.4% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.370 5.7% -2.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.130 -13.3% -7.1% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 12.010 -13.0% 29.8% Union Bank BUOI 0.300 -11.8% 50.0% United Bank BUND 0.080 -11.1% 33.3% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 25.000 -10.2% 3.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NR) BLAD 3,023.2 2,290.3 28.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2,141.9 1,622.6 20.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 839.9 636.3 7.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 670.3 507.8 6.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 626.3 474.4 5.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,127 8,015.4 6,072.2 75.1% Tel 460 842.8 638.5 7.9% Industry 727 819.2 620.6 7.7% Agriculture 358 775.7 587.6 7.3% Services 97 124.0 93.9 1.2% Hotels&Tourism 116 90.0 68.2 0.8% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,886 10,667.0 8,081.1 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements



Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2022 starting Aug. 31. The company decided in its recent AGM (Aug. 8) to distribute IQD0.20 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.2% dividend yield. Economy Bank (BEFI) disclosed that there are no fundamental events or new matters that affected the increase in price of the shares.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

New shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) from the capital increase through a 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn resumed trading on Aug. 28.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) starting Aug. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 5 to discuss and approve 2016-2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Sep. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and distributing IQD2.5 cash dividend per share.