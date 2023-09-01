China Pharmaceutical Companies Database



All Companies Are Domestic Chinese Companies

The well established pharmaceutical industries of theand EU are now facing stiff competition from China's rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry. This change is being driven by a number of critical factors. A growing middle class and China's massive market have resulted in an increase in domestic demand for pharmaceutical products, establishing a foundation for the sector's growth. Chinese pharmaceutical companies have made substantial expenditures in innovation and research and development. Companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine and Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) have made major strides in developing advanced drugs, particularly in oncology. Akeso's innovative oncology drugs, like Cadonilimab, are well-known internationally.

Furthermore, by enhancing its regulatory environment, China has expedited the drug development and approval processes. As a result, Chinese and foreign pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting research and development there. China's active participation in international alliances has facilitated international collaborations and expansion, demonstrating the country's company's drive to compete on a global scale. As a result of these advancements, the Chinese pharmaceutical companies is ready to shake up the competitive environment globally and threaten the pharmaceutical industries' dominance of theand EU.

