Australia's Rising Teen-Star, Luke Harrison, Releases Debut Single “You'll Never Change” Today In The Us

You'll Never Change

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Australia's rapidly rising teenage sensation, Luke Harrison , is set to make waves in themusic scene, embarking on a journey from Down Under to the American stage. The 18-year-old musical prodigy has recently joined forces with global music distributor OneRPM for the release of his debut single,“You'll Never Change” on September 1st . This spirited pop/dance track not only boasts an irresistible rhythm but also delves into the universally relatable theme of heartache caused by betrayal in love.

Watch the video here:

Listen here: You'll Never Change (onerpm.link)

Luke's striking good looks and charisma, rare talent, resonant vocals and relatable sense of humor promise to establish him as a firm favorite among fans. Glenn Teague, Senior Director of A&R at OneRPM, enthusiastically stated, "We're elated to introduce this exceptionally gifted young artist to the American music arena. Luke's impressive trajectory in Australia is merely the beginning, and we're confident his flourishing fanbase will embrace him here in theand globally.”

Beyond his vocal prowess, Luke Harrison emerges as a versatile artist, gifted in songwriting and acting. His unwavering talent, contagienergy, and magnetic stage presence have already cultivated a devoted following in Australia, largely due to his ability to tackle relatable themes surrounding relationships. Now, Luke sets his sights on captivating American audiences with his international debut as a vocalist, spearheaded by the release of his new single. His accolades include captivating performances at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and a distinguished role as a judge on the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Expressing his gratitude towards his American collaborators, Luke eagerly anticipates the unveiling of "You'll Never Change," poised to connect with global audiences through the unifying medium of music and love. His voyage tfar encompasses a diverse array of accomplishments: from a television presenter role on Network 10 to a successful burgeoning recording artist, not to mention his triumphant appearances in professional musical theatre and the esteemed 2018 Commonwealth Game televised worldwide.

Juliette Harris, a leading entertainment industry publicist and CEO of ItGirl PR, says, "Luke is an amazing artist and triple threat, he has accomplished so much in Australia already and Luke's venture into the international music arena at the age of 18 shows his passion and dedication to his artistry. He is diverse with musical genres, stemming from his classical training.

Prepare for the meteoric rise of Luke Harrison as he takes the transcontinental leap to America, bringing along his infectimelodies. The stage is set for Luke to etch his name among the stars and leave an indelible imprint on the world of music. Luke is clearly poised to become the voice of his generation!

Follow Luke Harrison here:

instagram.com/lukeharrisonofficial (@lukeharrisonofficial)

Tiktok.com/@lukeharrisonofficial



juliette harris

ItGirl PR

+1 818-321-2317

emailhere

Visiton social media:

YouTube