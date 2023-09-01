Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 10.1% By 2032 X Herald

Increased R&D, favourable regulatory conditions, and rising glioblastoma multiforme prevalence are all expected to propel market expansion. The market for glioblastoma multiforme therapy is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the presence of a strong medication pipeline.

Because of the variety of the tumour and the differences in therapy techniques used on each patient, glioblastoma multiforme will need to be treated with specific strategies. As a result of recent developments in the field, patients with glioblastoma multiforme should live longer on average. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the FDA's specific classification for experimental medications may speed up the approval and commercialization of novel therapies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By 2022, it is anticipated that the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market would be worth US$ 2.9 billion.

· During the projection period, the Surgery section is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 12%.

· With an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.8 billion, the United States is expected to continue to be the dominant nation.





· The market in Japan is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, Key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage, key companies in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological products.



In April 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics signed an agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics to treat glioblastoma multiforme. Under the agreement terms, Lineage will receive a $2 million upfront payment, followed by $67 million in future commercial milestones.

In July 2020, Denovo Biopharma, a California-based biotech company, received the FDA's approval for its phase 2b clinical trial for an analytical combination therapy against glioblastoma tumor tissue. In May 2019, Merck announced its payment of over US$ 1 Bn to complete the acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics, which aims to prevent stroke in patients with glioblastoma using this drug. This M&A holds significant potential to increase Merck's pipeline and improve their financial ability.

Market Segments Covered in Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Analysis

By Treatment:



Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy Immunotherapy

By Drug Class:



Temozolomide

Bevacizumab

Carmustine Wafers

Other Drug Classes Lomustine

By Application:



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

