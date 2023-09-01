Lawn Edger Market Predicted To Reach Us$ 11.55 Billion In 2023 X Herald

It is anticipated that the lawn edger industry will continue to expand quickly as a result of the environment continuing to get better and more people being aware of the value of planting trees.

In recent years, environmental challenges have been more well known. In addition to having an impact on the lawn edging industry, the move has had a favourable effect on the sectors engaged in producing lawn edging. Electric and automated edging tools, which are the main areas of interest for customers worldwide, are predicted to experience significant growth in the future.

Lawn edger tools are widely used in the agriculture and gardening industries to cut or shape the grass on their lawns. Although consumer demand has been constrained, despite the lockdown, shelter-at-home directives, and other restrictions that have affected the supply chain, the demand for consumer goods is projected to increase throughout the evaluation period. Additionally, countries all across the world are spending a considerable sum of money on planting campaigns to prevent global warming.

Key Companies Profiled



Ariens

Briggs & Stratton

Echo

Fiskars

Husqvarna

John Deere

MTD

Stanley Black & Decker

Toro

True Temper TTI





Category-Wise Insights

How does the Demand for Multi-Wheel Lawn Edger Contribute to the Growth of Lawn Edgers?

The global industry has been divided into markets for manual and motorised lawn edgers based on mechanism. The market for multi-wheel lawn edgers will contribute about 30% of revenue in 2022. Due to their simplicity of use, motorised multi-wheel edgers are becoming more and more popular among consumers.

Due to consumer preferences for outdoor seating spaces that are accessible from gardens and the tendency towards outdoor events, the demand for lawn edgers in homes around the world has increased dramatically. The market demand for multi-wheel lawn edgers will be influenced by rising hotel and resort occupancy rates, and this tendency will only intensify in the coming years.

Key Segments Profiled in the Lawn Edger Industry Survey



By Product Type :



Hand-Held Lawn Edger Type



Hand-Push Lawn Edger Type

Tractor Lawn Edger Type

By Mechanism :



Manual



Spade-based



Roller-based



Hand Shears



Motorized



Single-wheel lawn edger

Multi-wheel lawn edger

By Style :



Stick Edger



Rotary Edger



Wooden Log Edger



Metal Landscape Edger

Others

By End Use :



Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel :



Offline



Specialty Stores



Multi-brand Stores



Retail Sales



Distributor Sales



Online





E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





