Lawn Edger Market Predicted To Reach Us$ 11.55 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for lawn edgers is anticipated to reach US$ 11.55 billion in 2023 and grow to US$ 19.73 billion over the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5%.
It is anticipated that the lawn edger industry will continue to expand quickly as a result of the environment continuing to get better and more people being aware of the value of planting trees.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
In recent years, environmental challenges have been more well known. In addition to having an impact on the lawn edging industry, the move has had a favourable effect on the sectors engaged in producing lawn edging. Electric and automated edging tools, which are the main areas of interest for customers worldwide, are predicted to experience significant growth in the future.
Lawn edger tools are widely used in the agriculture and gardening industries to cut or shape the grass on their lawns. Although consumer demand has been constrained, despite the lockdown, shelter-at-home directives, and other restrictions that have affected the supply chain, the demand for consumer goods is projected to increase throughout the evaluation period. Additionally, countries all across the world are spending a considerable sum of money on planting campaigns to prevent global warming.
Key Companies Profiled
Ariens Briggs & Stratton Echo Fiskars Husqvarna John Deere MTD Stanley Black & Decker Toro True Temper TTI
Category-Wise Insights
How does the Demand for Multi-Wheel Lawn Edger Contribute to the Growth of Lawn Edgers?
The global industry has been divided into markets for manual and motorised lawn edgers based on mechanism. The market for multi-wheel lawn edgers will contribute about 30% of revenue in 2022. Due to their simplicity of use, motorised multi-wheel edgers are becoming more and more popular among consumers.
Due to consumer preferences for outdoor seating spaces that are accessible from gardens and the tendency towards outdoor events, the demand for lawn edgers in homes around the world has increased dramatically. The market demand for multi-wheel lawn edgers will be influenced by rising hotel and resort occupancy rates, and this tendency will only intensify in the coming years.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key Segments Profiled in the Lawn Edger Industry Survey
By Product Type :
Hand-Held Lawn Edger Type Hand-Push Lawn Edger Type Tractor Lawn Edger Type By Mechanism :
Manual Spade-based Roller-based Hand Shears Motorized Single-wheel lawn edger Multi-wheel lawn edger By Style :
Stick Edger Rotary Edger Wooden Log Edger Metal Landscape Edger Others By End Use : By Distribution Channel :
Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Retail Sales Distributor Sales Online By Region :
E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN01092023004660010643ID1106995377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.