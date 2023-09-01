Singaporeans Vote In Presidential Elections Friday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Singaporeans started casting their votes in Singapore's presidential elections on Friday, after President Halimah Yacob announced she will not run for a second term.
According to Singapore's elections administration, there are three candidates competing in the elections. These include former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC Ng Kok Song and former chief executive of insurer NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian.
It added that 2.7 million Singaporeans have the right to vote in the elections, which will conclude at eight p.m local time.
Yacob, aged 68, is the eighth president and the first lady to rule the country. Her six-year term will end on 13 September.
Singapore's parliament was tasked with appointing a new president before 1993, however, amendments in the country's constitution stated that choosing a new president can only be done by elections. (end)
