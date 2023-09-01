Defense Forces Continue Offensive In Bakhmut, Melitopol Directions General Staff

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operation in Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. They had success in Novodanylivka–Novoprokopivka section. They gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries. They inflict artillery fire damage on the enemy military targets. Counter-battery measures are taken," Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, in Bakhmut direction, the defense forces continue to carry out offensive operation south of Bakhmut, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

At the same time, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region; Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region; Novoyehorivka in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff spokesman noted that the invaders were suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, redeploying units and troops, and using reserves.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 263,490 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2023.