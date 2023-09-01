Ukraine Has Exported More Than 4.5M Tonnes Of Grain, Legumes

As the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reports, Ukraine has already exported 1.992 million tonnes of wheat, 480 thousand tonnes of barley, 0.6 thousand tonnes of rye and 2.039 million tonnes of maize.

For comparison, in the first two months of 2022/2023 MY, Ukraine exported 3.964 million tonnes of grain and legumes, including 1.139 million tonnes of wheat, 310 thousand tonnes of barley, 0.5 thousand tonnes of rye, and 2.498 million tonnes of maize.

In August 2023, Ukraine exported 2.247 million tonnes of grain and legumes (2.264 million tonnes in August last year), including 1.171 million tonnes of wheat (763 thousand tonnes in August last year), 185 thousand tonnes of barley (161 thousand tonnes), 886 thousand tonnes of maize (1.331 million tonnes). In August of this year, Ukraine did not export rye, while 0.5 thousand tonnes were exported in the same month last year.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine has exported 23,900 tonnes of flour (in the first 29 days of 2022/2023 MY, 11,900 tonnes were exported).

As reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grain and legumes in the 2022/2023 Marketing Year.