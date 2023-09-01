Totalenergies, Socar Mull Second Stage Of Absheron Field Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. TotalEnergies
and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR discussed the second stage
of development of Absheron gas field, Trend reports.
TotalEnergies said that on the occasion of the inauguration
ceremony of the Absheron gas field, whose first development phase
started production in early July 2023 and is currently producing
1.5 BCMA (billions of cubic meters per year), Patrick Pouyanné,
Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, met on Thursday in Baku
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as
Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's
Supervisory Board, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy, and
Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR.
It was pointed out that the second phase will increase the
field's production to 5.5 BCMA. TotalEnergies also plans to
participate in the development of the country's renewable energy
potential under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023
to assess and develop 500 MW of renewable wind and solar energies
and energy storage systems for the national grid.
“I am very pleased to inaugurate Absheron, alongside the
national company SOCAR and our new partner ADNOC. Discovered by our
exploration team, this gas field provides additional gas resources
to contribute to diversifying gas supply for Europe”, said Patrick
Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.“In line with our
multi-energy strategy, we also look forward to supporting
Azerbaijan in implementing its own energy transition strategy,
through an agreement to develop renewable energy combined with
electricity storage.”
TotalEnergies and its partner SOCAR (State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan) have recently announced the start of
production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas
and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, around 100 km south-east
of Baku.
This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas
processing platform, itself linked to SOCAR's existing facilities
in Oil Rocks. It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters
of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate.
Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.