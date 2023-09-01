Totalenergies, Socar Mull Second Stage Of Absheron Field Dev't

TotalEnergies said that on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Absheron gas field, whose first development phase started production in early July 2023 and is currently producing 1.5 BCMA (billions of cubic meters per year), Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, met on Thursday in Baku President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy, and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR.

It was pointed out that the second phase will increase the field's production to 5.5 BCMA. TotalEnergies also plans to participate in the development of the country's renewable energy potential under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023 to assess and develop 500 MW of renewable wind and solar energies and energy storage systems for the national grid.

“I am very pleased to inaugurate Absheron, alongside the national company SOCAR and our new partner ADNOC. Discovered by our exploration team, this gas field provides additional gas resources to contribute to diversifying gas supply for Europe”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.“In line with our multi-energy strategy, we also look forward to supporting Azerbaijan in implementing its own energy transition strategy, through an agreement to develop renewable energy combined with electricity storage.”

TotalEnergies and its partner SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) have recently announced the start of production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, around 100 km south-east of Baku.

This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform, itself linked to SOCAR's existing facilities in Oil Rocks. It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate.

