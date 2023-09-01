Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Us State Department Spokesperson's Allegations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Mentioning the
rights and security of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region and the "blockage" rather than the issue of the
rights and return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is unfair
and unacceptable, the Western Azerbaijan Community told Trend .
The community made the remark, commenting onState Department
Spokesperson Matthew Miller's statement of August 31, 2023.
"The above, along with the fact that the Western Azerbaijan
Community hasn't received a response to its letter addressed to US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, suggest that Washington
approaches issues with double standards," the community
emphasized.
The Western Azerbaijan Community has also called on thenot
to use outdated narratives such as "all outstanding issues".
Miller expressed in the statement "deep concern" about allegedly
"deteriorating humanitarian conditions" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region (where Armenian residents live) "resulting from the
continued blockage of food, medicine, and other goods essential to
a dignified existence", and called to "immediately re-open" the
Lachin-Khankendi road to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger
traffic.
Besides, Miller called officials from Baku and representatives
from Khankendi "without delay to agree on the means of transporting
critical provisions to the men, women, and children of
Karabakh-including additional supply routes-and resume discussions
on all outstanding issues".
In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition,
mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal
Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral
establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with
Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road
contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April
23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the
Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign
territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road.
