Kazakhstan Looks To Open Branches Of Foreign Banks In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan
plans to attract foreign banks to open their branches in the
country, Trend reports.
The banking sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan is represented
by 21 second-tier banks, of which 12 are banks with foreign
participation, including 8 subsidiary banks. Assets of the banking
sector as of May 1, 2023 amounted to 44.8 trillion tenge (about $95
billion).
Meanwhile, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
that the step to attract foreign banks is necessary to increase
competition.
"Only a few large banks in Kazakhstan are engaged in corporate
lending, that is, the financing of economic projects. Therefore, in
order to increase competition in this area, the country plans to
increase the number of reliable foreign banks in the country. In
order to expand the access of the real sector to "long money", it
is necessary to more actively apply the mechanisms of joint and
syndicated lending," he said.
