Malware Attacks Target Devices At Azerbaijan's Industrial Enterprises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. In Azerbaijan,
34 percent of devices in industrial enterprises (automated process
control systems used in industrial enterprises, or ACS computers)
have been attacked by malware since the beginning of 2023, Trend reports.
This was informed by Dmitry Galov, head of department at
Kaspersky's Global Center for Investigation and Analysis, during
the Cyber Knowledge Day conference.
"The main sources of threats blocked on ACS computers in
Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2023 are the Inte(17
percent), removable media (5 percent), email clients (4 percent),
and network folders (0.1 percent)," he stressed.
According to him, the percentage of ACS computers in Azerbaijan
on which maliciobjects were blocked amounted to 41 percent in
2022.
Moreover, all statistical data is obtained using the Kaspersky
Security Network (KSN), a complex distributed infrastructure for
intelligent processing of data flows related to cybersecurity. The
data was obtained from computers protected by Kaspersky Lab
products, whose users confirmed their consent to transfer data to
KSN by accepting the relevant agreement. "Kaspersky Lab does not
link (attribute) the data analyzed to specific individuals and
anonymizes it where possible.
