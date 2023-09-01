Malware Attacks Target Devices At Azerbaijan's Industrial Enterprises

This was informed by Dmitry Galov, head of department at Kaspersky's Global Center for Investigation and Analysis, during the Cyber Knowledge Day conference.

"The main sources of threats blocked on ACS computers in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2023 are the Inte(17 percent), removable media (5 percent), email clients (4 percent), and network folders (0.1 percent)," he stressed.

According to him, the percentage of ACS computers in Azerbaijan on which maliciobjects were blocked amounted to 41 percent in 2022.

Moreover, all statistical data is obtained using the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), a complex distributed infrastructure for intelligent processing of data flows related to cybersecurity. The data was obtained from computers protected by Kaspersky Lab products, whose users confirmed their consent to transfer data to KSN by accepting the relevant agreement. "Kaspersky Lab does not link (attribute) the data analyzed to specific individuals and anonymizes it where possible.