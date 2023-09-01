Healthy Heads, Happy Kids: Your Guide To A Lice-Free Back-To-School Season!

"A Parent's Survival Guide to Dealing With Head Lice" can be downloaded for free at Licefreeein the Resources section of the website.

A lice infestation can be distressing, but safe and affordable over-the-counter treatments are easy to come by.

Recent statistics show a significant shift in the way families approach head lice treatments, with a remarkable 14% increase in the purchase of non-toxic alternatives over the past year.1 According to Stephen Grantham, President for Licefreee!®, "This positive change demonstrates a growing understanding and appreciation for safer solutions." Say goodbye to traditional chemical pesticides and embrace a healthier approach to tackling head lice.

Non-Toxic Solutions for Head Lice Treatment

If you do end up with a lice infestation, don't panic. Although it can feel overwhelming, lice can be eradicated quickly. Using their 20+ years of lice experience, Licefreee! recently released

A Parent's Survival Guide to Dealing With Head Lice , which can be downloaded for free on their website . It provides step-by-step guidance through the treatment process, along with a handy checklist at the end.

Preventing Head Lice Infestations: Best Steps for Families

To avoid unnecessary anxiety and disruption to the school routine, it's essential to be proactive in preventing head lice infestations. Here are some best steps families can take to protect their loved ones:

As September approaches, let's come together as a community and make a positive change in how we tackle head lice infestations. By spreading awareness about head lice prevention and embracing non-toxic solutions, we can ensure a smoother back-to-school season for everyone. Remember, prevention is key, and with the right knowledge and safe treatments, we can protect our loved ones from the discomfort of head lice infestations.

1Based on June 24, 2023 Neilson Total FMCG 52 Weeks

About Licefreee!

Tec Labs launched Licefreee! non-toxic head lice treatment in 1999 to provide an alternative to traditional chemical pesticides. Headquartered in Albany, Oregon, the company focuses on safe, effective OTC solutions cultivating a family-like work environment that has earned it a place in Oregon Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon.

Media Contact:

LMuller, Tec Laboratories

Lisa.muller@teclabs.

SOURCE Tec Laboratories, Inc.