Palestinian Man Killed By Israeli Bullets Near West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (KUNA) - A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces bullets in Aqaaba town near the West Bank, said Palestine health ministry Friday.
In a statement, the ministry noted that Abdulrahim Ghannam, 36, passed away due to a bullet in the head.
Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the town, surrounded a house, and fired live and rubber bullets at young men. (end)
