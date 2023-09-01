Lavrov: Russia Proposes Reviving Adana Agreement Between Turkiye, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia has proposed to revive the Adana Agreement between Turkiye and Syria as part of efforts aimed at normalizing ties between the two countries.
During an interview broadcast on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, Lavrov said that Russia proposed reviving the Adana Agreement, which was signed in 1998, which allows the entry of Turkish forces into Syrian territory with the aim of confronting terrorism in agreement with the Syrian government.
Discussions are currently taking place on determining the details related to the agreement, which is still in effect, indicating that the talks are about the distance that the Turkish forces can enter, he added.
He also stated that Ankara and Damasare studying the road plan proposed by Russia aimed at normalizing relations between the two sides, pointing out that Turkiye has signed all the documents issued by the Astana process understandings.
The Adana Agreement was made between Turkiye and Syria in 1998 regarding the expulsion of the Kurdistan Workers' Party from Syria. (end)
