Lizhi Inc. Announces Plan To Implement Ads Ratio Change

This ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split for LIZHI's ADSs holders. There will be no change to LIZHI's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with this ratio change. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to take place at the opening of business on September 20, 2023. Holders of the ADSs will be not required to take any action in connection with the ratio change, as the change will be affected on the books of the ADS depositary. Following the ratio change, LIZHI's ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“LIZI.”

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to the new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank, and thecash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes, and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS price before the change.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LIZHI's goals and strategies; LIZHI's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; LIZHI's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to LIZHI's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to LIZHI; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

