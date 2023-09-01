Sponge Detection System Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 5.7% By 2031 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The World Health Organisation (WHO) views the retention of surgical sponges in a patient's body as a major medical mistake. Due to its significant complications, retained surgical sponge is the most risky of all. Due to its small size, the sponge is simple to hold back, but once it has been completely saturated with blood, it is challenging to remove from the surrounding tissue.

Although sponge detection systems can lower the occurrence rate, there are currently no proven techniques to totally decrease the danger of retained sponges. The growing requirement for control and preventive measures during surgery is the primary driver of the rising need for sponge detection systems. The market is expanding due to factors such as an increase in emergency surgery cases, a lack of awareness among surgeons, and favourable reimbursement policies.

Important insights from the market study

By 2031, radio frequency detection systems are anticipated to hold more than 41% of the market's revenue share and to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Abdominal operations frequently employ sponge detection systems, which will see the biggest increase in market share of any application with a predicted market share of 24.7% by the end of 2031.

Hospitals are predicted to hold more than 46% of the market among all end users as awareness of the need to limit the quantity of surgical sponges kept after operations has grown.

Due to the increased acceptance of cutting-edge systems in healthcare facilities and the rise in healthcare spending in the area, North America held a sizable share of the global sponge detection systems market in 2020. A similar trend is anticipated to persist during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are actively involved in portfolio expansion and are collaborating with varicompanies to gain greater market share.

“Increasing technological advancements in sponge detection systems with increasing demand to reduce the risk of retained surgical sponges are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years,” says an analyst at Fact. MISTER.

Segments Covered in Sponge Detection System Market Insights



Technology



Computer-assisted Sponge Count Devices



Radiofrequency Sponge Detection Systems

Radiofrequency Identification Sponge Detection Systems

Modality



Hand-held Sponge Detection Systems

Bench Top Sponge Detection Systems

Product Type



Sponge Detecting Systems



Body Scanners

Room Scanners

Application



Sponge Detection Systems for Abdominal Surgeries



Sponge Detection Systems for General Surgeries



Sponge Detection Systems for Gastrointestinal Surgeries



Sponge Detection Systems for Cardiac Surgeries



Sponge Detection Systems for Gynaecology and Obstetrics Surgeries



Sponge Detection Systems for Orthopedic & Arthroscopy

Sponge Detection Systems for Neurology

End User



Sponge Detection Systems for Hospitals



Sponge Detection Systems for Clinics Sponge Detection Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The regional analysis includes

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries, other APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

