South Africa – Fire In A Johannesburg Building

We were deeply saddened to learn of the fire that broke out in a building in Johannesburg on August 31, killing a very large number of people.
France offers its heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and loved ones. We wish those injured a speedy recovery.
France stands shoulder to shoulder with the people and authorities of South Africa at this difficult time.
