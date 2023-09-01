Global Education Mentor Award Conferred Upon Sandeep Marwah For Outstanding Contributions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a magnificent ceremony held at the esteemed Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, the distinguished Global Education Mentor Award was bestowed upon Sandeep Marwah Chancellor of AAFT University, a visionary educationist and philanthropist, for his exceptional contributions to the realm of education. The event was graced by the presence of John Barala, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and was organized by The True Toppers in collaboration with Heights Group.
Sandeep Marwah's relentless dedication to enhancing the educational landscape has earned him this esteemed accolade. His pioneering efforts in fostering educational excellence, nurturing talent, and promoting global learning platforms have not only enriched the educational ecosystem but have also played a pivotal role in shaping the future of countless individuals.
In addition to honoring Sandeep Marwah, the event witnessed the presentation of Education Awards to several other accomplished educationists from varicorners of the country. These awards recognized their remarkable contributions to the field of education and their unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers.
Sandeep Marwah, known for his visionary leadership, is the founder of renowned educational institutions under the banner of AAFT that have become symbols of excellence in learning and creativity. He has been instrumental in establishing a diverse range of programs, spanning from media and entertainment to arts, culture, and entrepreneurship, fostering an environment where students can explore their full potential and make meaningful contributions to society.
The Global Education Mentor Award ceremony served as an inspiring platform for like-minded educators, policymakers, and thought leaders to converge, exchange ideas, and chart a course for the future of education. The event highlighted the significance of innovation, collaboration, and holistic learning approaches in shaping well-rounded individuals capable of navigating the challenges of the modern world.
