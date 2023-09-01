More Azerbaijani Servicemen Wounded As Result Of Armenian Provocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Two more
Azerbaijani servicemen have been wounded as result of Armenian
provocation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces
stationed in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region of Armenia,
using combat drones, launched an attack on the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.
Previously, the serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Mahammad
Taghiyev was wounded as a result of fire opened by the Armenian
armed forces units in Zod direction.
