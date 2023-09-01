Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:44 GMT

More Azerbaijani Servicemen Wounded As Result Of Armenian Provocation


9/1/2023 5:21:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Two more Azerbaijani servicemen have been wounded as result of Armenian provocation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces stationed in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region of Armenia, using combat drones, launched an attack on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

Previously, the serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Mahammad Taghiyev was wounded as a result of fire opened by the Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction.

MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search