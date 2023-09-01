Dynamics Of Azerbaijani-Slovak Relations Gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The dynamics of
Azerbaijani-Slovak relations is gratifying, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in the congratulatory
letter to the President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputováon the occasion
of the Constitution Day, Trend reports.
"The dynamics of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia,
which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic relations this year, is gratifying. The active dialogue
of our countries has paved the way for the development of our
cooperation on an upward trajectory in a number of fields,
especially in the field of energy.
I am sure that we will successfully continue our joint efforts
towards the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendly
relations, and the realization of the great potential of our
mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, transport and
other areas," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.
