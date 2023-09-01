Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:44 GMT

Dynamics Of Azerbaijani-Slovak Relations Gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The dynamics of Azerbaijani-Slovak relations is gratifying, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in the congratulatory letter to the President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputováon the occasion of the Constitution Day, Trend reports.

"The dynamics of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, is gratifying. The active dialogue of our countries has paved the way for the development of our cooperation on an upward trajectory in a number of fields, especially in the field of energy.

I am sure that we will successfully continue our joint efforts towards the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendly relations, and the realization of the great potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, transport and other areas," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.

