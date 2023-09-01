Commencement Of The 2023-2024 Academic Year At The European School Of Azerbaijan (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On August 28th, the European Azerbaijan School joyfully
inaugurated the commencement of the 2023-2024 academic year.
The school was filled with excitement as it greeted its beloved
students, kicking off the new school year with a special opening
ceremony at both of its campuses.
İn EAS Primary camopening ceremony started with the playing
of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Amidst an
assembly of students, parents, and teachers, the school
administration extended a warm welcome. Their words resonated with
the essence of education, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping
young lives. With sincere encouragement, they motivated students to
welcome the path ahead and rise with confidence to achieve greater
knowledge and personal development.
The program continued as school students took center stage,
celebrating camaraderie and learning through poetry, song, and
artistic performances. An exceptional guest, Hasan Zeynalov, an
alumfrom the class of 2023, graced the ceremony. In a heartfelt
address, he extended his best wishes to the younger students,
sharing his own educational experience that led him to acceptance
at Middlesex University Dubai. He thanked the school for helping
him develop a strong work ethic and a genuine love for
learning.
The first-grade students were very excited on their first day of
school. The memory of this significant beginning would undoubtedly
be etched in their minds.
Transitioning to the secondary education building, the ceremony
continued with the strains of the National Anthem resounding once
again. The school administration, conveyed warm regards to the
students, parents, and educators, expressing delight in reuniting
for another academic year. The student speeches that followed
infused the gathering with a festive spirit, painting a vivid
picture of the unity and enthusiasm that defined the school
community.
The event took a reflective turn as a video showcased the
variuniversities and destinations that the 2023 graduates of
the European Azerbaijan School had embarked upon.
EAS 2023 graduates have achieved 100% pass rate and have gained
entry into diverse universities across the globe. This remarkable
accomplishment highlights the dedicated efforts of both EAS
students and educators.
Focusing on the impressive achievements of the 2023 graduates,
the ceremony hosted Hasan Zeynalov and Ayla Ahmadova. Hasan gained
entry to Middlesex University Dubai, while Ayla pursued her studies
at Concordia University. In their heartfelt speeches, they talked
about their educational journeys and how the school significantly
contributed to their overall growth and development. With heartfelt
gratitude, they lauded the school's administration and teaching
staff for their instrumental contributions to their
achievements.
As the sound of the first bell echoed through the air, students
made their way to their individual classrooms, signaling the start
of the new academic year.
The European Azerbaijan School extended its heartfelt wishes to
all its students, ushering in the new academic year with optimism
and aspirations for their future success.