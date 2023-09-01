Baku Higher Oil School Continues To Lead With The Highest Passing Score (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) According to information on“The results of admission to higher
education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the
2023/2024 academic year, announced by the State Examination
Center”, the highest passing score in the country was recorded for
the specialty of the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).
Thus, the passing score for the Information Security specialty
of BHOS (state order-based education) was 673.3, which is the
highest passing score among the country's higher education
institutions.
BHOS has also maintained its leadership in passing scores for
other specialties.
Thus, this year the passing score for the Computer Engineering
specialty of BHOS (state order-based education) was 659.7, the
passing score for the Chemical Engineering specialty was 646.5,
Business Administration – 640.1, Process Automation Engineering -
635.6, Petroleum Engineering – 621.
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.