Baku Higher Oil School Continues To Lead With The Highest Passing Score (Photo)

Thus, the passing score for the Information Security specialty of BHOS (state order-based education) was 673.3, which is the highest passing score among the country's higher education institutions.

BHOS has also maintained its leadership in passing scores for other specialties.

Thus, this year the passing score for the Computer Engineering specialty of BHOS (state order-based education) was 659.7, the passing score for the Chemical Engineering specialty was 646.5, Business Administration – 640.1, Process Automation Engineering - 635.6, Petroleum Engineering – 621.