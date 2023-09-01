Ebrd Appoints New Regional Head In Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Alkis Vryenios
Drakinos has been appointed as Director, Regional Head of the
Caucafor the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD), the bank told Trend .
He will take up his role on 1 September 2023 and will be based
in Tbilisi. Drakinos will lead the Bank's operations in Azerbaijan,
Armenia, and Georgia.
"I am delighted to return to the Caucaand look forward to
taking on this exciting mandate, building on my previexperience
of the region and track record with the EBRD. Supporting the
Caucais a central priority for the Bank. The region has great
potential for further development and integration into the global
economy, and I am keen to start working with the local EBRD teams
to make a tangible contribution to the success of these economies,"
he said.
To date, the Bank has invested more than €10 billion in 680
projects in the Caucasus, in the financial, corporate,
infrastructure and energy sectors, with the majority of those
investments supporting private sector development.
