Ebrd Appoints New Regional Head In Caucasus

He will take up his role on 1 September 2023 and will be based in Tbilisi. Drakinos will lead the Bank's operations in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

"I am delighted to return to the Caucaand look forward to taking on this exciting mandate, building on my previexperience of the region and track record with the EBRD. Supporting the Caucais a central priority for the Bank. The region has great potential for further development and integration into the global economy, and I am keen to start working with the local EBRD teams to make a tangible contribution to the success of these economies," he said.

To date, the Bank has invested more than €10 billion in 680 projects in the Caucasus, in the financial, corporate, infrastructure and energy sectors, with the majority of those investments supporting private sector development.