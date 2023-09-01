German Fm Influenced By Azerbaijanophobic Western Media - Western Azerbaijan Community

The community made the remark commenting on Baerbock's statement of August 31, 2023.

According to the community, the fact that a country like Germany lacks its own position on the past conflict and instead refers to the positions of others raises many questions.

Likely due to this, Germany, despite constant talks about international law, the rule of law, and human rights, didn't call for Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, either addressed the issue of ensuring the rights and return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia, the community emphasized.

The community has called on the German minister not to join a dangerscenario of geopolitical competition that Germany seeks to create in the South Caucaregion.

Baerbock said in the statement that the situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, where Armenian residents live, is allegedly "catastrophic, medication, food, electricity are lacking" and appealed to Azerbaijan to "open" the Lachin-Khankendi road.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.