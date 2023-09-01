German Fm Influenced By Azerbaijanophobic Western Media - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. German Foreign
Minister Annalena Baerbock, along with her Belgian and Canadian
counterparts, is either insufficiently informed about the essence
of the problem or is influenced by certain Islamophobic and
Azerbaijanophobic Western media, the Western Azerbaijan Community
told Trend .
The community made the remark commenting on Baerbock's statement
of August 31, 2023.
According to the community, the fact that a country like Germany
lacks its own position on the past conflict and instead refers to
the positions of others raises many questions.
Likely due to this, Germany, despite constant talks about
international law, the rule of law, and human rights, didn't call
for Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,
either addressed the issue of ensuring the rights and return of
Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia, the community emphasized.
The community has called on the German minister not to join a
dangerscenario of geopolitical competition that Germany seeks
to create in the South Caucaregion.
Baerbock said in the statement that the situation in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, where Armenian residents live, is
allegedly "catastrophic, medication, food, electricity are lacking"
and appealed to Azerbaijan to "open" the Lachin-Khankendi road.
In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition,
mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal
Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral
establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with
Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road
contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April
23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the
Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign
territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road.
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.