Three People Injured In Zaporizhzhia As Result Of Shelling Over Past Day

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of artillery strikes on Hulyaipole, a 52-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured, in addition, a 59-year-old man was injured when he came under shelling in Orikhiv - all were taken to a medical institution," Malashko said.

According to him, over the past day, Russian invaders shelled 21 localities in Zaporizhzhia, 95 attacks were recorded.

In particular, 83 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Hulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Bilohirya, Chervone, Pyatikhatky, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka and other frontline towns and villages.

It is noted that four enemy attacks with the use of UAVs were recorded - in Olenivka, Bilohirya, Novodarivka and Kamianske, as well as eight attacks with MLRS - in Hulyaipole, Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Kamianske.

According to the head of the RMA, there were 21 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported, on August 30, a 31-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling in Hulyaipole.