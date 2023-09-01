As Of Today, 16,976 Children Considered Found In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 16,976 children have been found in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
"According to the state portal for the search for children 'Children of War', as of September 1, 2023, 1,165 children are considered missing in Ukraine, and 16,976 children are found," the press service said.
Read also: Russian Fascism Wants to Educate Ukrainian Children “to Defeat the Enemy”
As reported, as of August 31, 1,160 children were reported missing in Ukraine.
MENAFN01092023000193011044ID1106995259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.