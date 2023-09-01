As Of Today, 16,976 Children Considered Found In Ukraine

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the state portal for the search for children 'Children of War', as of September 1, 2023, 1,165 children are considered missing in Ukraine, and 16,976 children are found," the press service said.

As reported, as of August 31, 1,160 children were reported missing in Ukraine.