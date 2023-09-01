Ukrzaliznycia Launches Online Ordering Service For Inclusive Railcars

The company's press service reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the service is intended for persons with disabilities of group I or children with disabilities, passengers in wheelchairs and people accompanying them.

An application for an inclusive car must be submitted through the online service at least three days before the date of the planned trip. Within 24 hours, the company's operators will process the application and contact the customer.

You can receive and pay for tickets at the ticket office no later than one hour before the train departure.

The option to order a car directly at the ticket office also remains.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminds that the company currently has 50 cars with lifts or ramps in its fleet, of which 37 are new generation cars built over the past year. All of these cars have conditions for inclusive use, including a universal restroom and a compartment equipped for the needs of people with disabilities. In the newly built cars, such compartments have sleeping sofas that can change the angle of inclination and fix the body, a remote control for adjusting the lighting, a button for contacting the conductor and a device for loudspeaker communication with him.

As reported, at the end of July 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia signed a memorandum of cooperation in creating an accessible environment for all passengers with the largest public organizations that protect the rights of people with disabilities and promote the idea of barrier-free access.