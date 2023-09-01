Russians Strike Avdiyivka With Tanks, Artillery

"In Volnovakha direction, the Russians launched an airstrike on Velyka Novosilka, shelled Vuhledar and Novoukrayinka – no casualties were reported... In the morning, five streets of Avdiyivka came under fire opened from tanks and artillery," Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram .

A house in Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka community, was damaged in Donetsk direction. A religibuilding was damaged in Memryk in Novohrodivka community. During the night, the outskirts of Kurakhove were shelled. A strike on Krasnohorivka and the outskirts of Ocheretyne community was recorded.

According to Kyrylenko, Dovha Balka in Illinivka community was struck in Horlivka direction, two houses were damaged in Shcherbynivka in Toretsk community, and two more houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar community.

In Lysychansk direction, a person was injured in Zarichne in Lyman community. A house was destroyed and four houses were damaged in Pereyizne in Zvanivka community, and a house was also damaged in Siversk, the governor noted.

As reported, Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured another over the past day, August 31.