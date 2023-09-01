1 September 2023

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Update on Debt Funding

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update in relation to the Asset Backed Debt facility from A&T Investments SARL (“Alpha”) as announced on 16 May 2022 and the debt owed to Mercuria Energy Trading(“Mercuria”) relating to Tranche A of the Prepayment Agreement announced on 21 March 2018.

Further to the announcement made on the 7 August 2023 the Company has now concluded the legal documentation regarding the extension to 29 September 2023.

