(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
1 September 2023
Vast Resources plc
('Vast' or the 'Company')
Update on Debt Funding
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update in relation to the Asset Backed Debt facility from A&T Investments SARL (“Alpha”) as announced on 16 May 2022 and the debt owed to Mercuria Energy Trading(“Mercuria”) relating to Tranche A of the Prepayment Agreement announced on 21 March 2018.
Further to the announcement made on the 7 August 2023 the Company has now concluded the legal documentation regarding the extension to 29 September 2023.
**ENDS**
MENAFN01092023004107003653ID1106995242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.