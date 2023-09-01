Pci Biotech: Write-Down Of Share Capital Registered

Parts of the share capital reduction amount shall be used to cover loss that cannot be covered in any other way and the residual of the reduction amount shall be transferred to other equity.

The capital reduction was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 16th August 2023, and the transaction has tbeen completed.

The share capital is now NOK 1,119,791.70, divided into 37,326,390 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.03.

Contact information:

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO

Email:

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo



