Revolutionizing Waste Management : Trends In The Vacuum Truck Market Forecast, 2021-2031

Vacuum Truck Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vacuum Truck Market by Product Type (Dry and Liquid Suctioning, Liquid Suctioning), by Application (Industrial, Excavation, Muncipal, General Cleaning, Others), by Fuel Type (Electric, ICE): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global vacuum truck industry generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Pages :

The Europe region dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the vacuum truck market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Vacuum trucks are necessary in industrial and municipal settings for suction of water and debris left from hydro-excavation or drilling jobs. It is often involved in street cleaning operations to clean up garbage from curbs, ditches, and other places. It can easily collect dirt, small rocks & stones, asphalt pieces, and leaves through its vacuum pipe and store it in the tank. In rescue efforts and environmental calamities, vacuum trucks can be quite valuable. Vacuum trucks are critical for prevention of contamination of the environment or local waterways by efficiently clearing and storing hazardwaste or oil spills. Vacuum trucks are used to aid emergency personnel with rescue efforts in the past.

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the vacuum truck system market share are rise in need for industrial cleaning, growth in environmental awareness, and demand for waste management. The market economy is responsible for the growth of the vacuum truck market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector has witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the vacuum truck industry.

Competition among key industry players to deploy top quality vacuum trucks and expand a company's portfolio drives the market growth. Government waste management initiatives across all sectors of the economy have led to widespread adoption of vacuum trucks across multiple industries and communities, strengthening the vacuum truck market.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

The Vacuum Truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, fuel type, and region. By product type, the market is segregated into dry & liquid suctioning and liquid suctioning. The liquid suctioning segment serves as the top investment pocket for investors to capitalize in the near future and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the global market, owing to rise in water management projects and water plants across the globe.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By product type, the liquid suctioning segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment is projected to lead the global vacuum truck market

By fuel type, the battery electric segment is projected to lead the global vacuum truck market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying :

Leading Market Players:

Cappellotto SPA

Federal Signal Corporation

Fulongma Group Co. Ltd.

GapVax

Gradall Industries Inc.

Kanematsu Engineering Co. Ltd.

Keith Huber Inc.

KOKS Group BV

Rivard

Vac-con, Inc.

Read More Reports :

Street Sweepers Market :

Car Vacuum Cleaner Market :

Hybrid Truck Market :

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn