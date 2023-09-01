Aakanksha Kapoor Takes Psychicare Global: Know About The Mastermind

New Delhi, India, 1st September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In a world where we often overlook the importance of mental well-being, Aakanksha Kapoor is stepping up to make a difference. She's the mastermind behind Psychicare , a brand-new online platform that's changing the way we think about mental health. Aakanksha's personal journey and unwavering dedication are driving her mission to break barriers and bring mental health services within everyone's reach.

Imagine having someone who truly understands the ups and downs of your mind. Aakanksha Kapoor , a licensed child psychologist recognized by the esteemed Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), knows the deal. She's not just about fancy titles – she earned an M.Phil in Psychology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), showing she's got the smarts and the heart to understand what you're going through.

Aakanksha's time as a caring student counselor at Delhi University has opened her eyes to the challenges faced by folks of all ages. Whether it's kids or the elderly, she's got a knack for getting where they're coming from, something that sets her apart in the world of psychology.

Let's talk about Psychicare – it's not your run-of-the-mill mental health platform. Aakanksha's driving force is a belief that mental health is just as crucial as physical health. She's gathered a bunch of top-notch counseling and therapy services all in one place, and it's not just talk. She's a pro at using cool methods like Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to help you take charge of your mental well-being.

But wait, it gets better. No need to worry about where you live or how busy your schedule is. Psychicare is all about accessibility. Aakanksha's vision is to make sure mental health support is available to all. So, she's brought the counseling services online, breaking those old barriers that made seeking help a hassle.

And let's not forget, Aakanksha Kapoor's journey is personal. Her own experiences have driven her to demolish the stigma around mental health. Through Psychicare, she's not just offering help – she's sparking conversations and making mental health a topic we can all talk about without the hush-hush.

In a world that's increasingly stressful, Aakanksha Kapoor and Psychicare are the guiding lights. It's not just about therapy; it's about rewriting the story on mental health, one person at a time.

