Uae Leaders Congratulate Slovakian President On Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Zuzana Čaputová of Slovakia on the occasion of her country's Constitution Day, observed on 1st September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Čaputová and to Slovakian Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor on the occasion.