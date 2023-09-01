Al-Jundi Journal Publishes Issue No 596 For September 2023

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) -- Al-Jundi journal - issued by the Ministry of Defence - has published its new September 2023 issue No. 596.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, using research and analysis, Al-Jundi touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

The new issue discussed the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

Furthermore, Al-Jundi dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing variissues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE's Armed Forces through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security worldwide.