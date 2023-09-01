9 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Suicide Attack In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, 1st September, 2023 (WAM/AP) -- A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding 20 others, the military and three security officials said.
The attack happened in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It said five soldiers were wounded in the attack.
However, security officials put the number of wounded persons at 20.
