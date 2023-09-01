Mofa Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Kingdom Of Norway

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Olav Myklebust, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigiregional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

