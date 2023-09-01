Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:39 GMT

Deputy Director Of Mofa's Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Switzerland Consul-General


DUBAI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA's) Dubai Office met with Angelice Schempp, Consul-General of the Swiss Confederation in Dubai and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in his duties.

