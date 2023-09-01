Solar Cables Market Trends & Research Insights By 2032

Solar Cables

Solar Cables Market size is estimated to hit $2.9 billion by 2032

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

The solar cables market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. Solar cables, also known as photovoltaic (PV) cables or solar panel cables, are specialized electrical cables designed for use in solar power systems. These cables are an integral part of solar energy installations and are used to transmit electrical power generated by solar panels (photovoltaic modules) to other components of the solar power system, such as inverters, charge controllers, and the electrical grid.

Key players in the solar cable industry include:

Prysmian Group

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Lapp Group

Nexans

Leoni AG

HELUKABEL

Top Cable

KEI Industries Limited

Havells India Ltd.

Belden Inc

According to solar cables market forecast, it is a growing section within the electrical industry, driven by the rise in the adoption of solar energy systems for power generation. Solar cables play a necessary function in these systems, as they are accountable for transmitting the electrical strength generated with the aid of solar panels to inverters and other electrical components. As the solar enterprise continues to grow, so does the demand for dependable and environment-friendly solar cables.

Key characteristics and considerations related to solar cables:

High Voltage and Direct Current (DC): Solar panels generate electricity in the form of direct current (DC) at relatively high voltages. Solar cables are designed to handle DC voltages safely, typically ranging from 600V to 1500V or higher, depending on the system's design.

Weather Resistance: Solar cables are exposed to outdoor conditions, including sunlight, rain, snow, and temperature fluctuations. Therefore, they are designed to be weather-resistant and UV-resistant to withstand long-term exposure to the elements.

Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH): Many solar cables are manufactured with LSZH insulation and jacketing materials. LSZH materials release minimal smoke and no halogen gas when exposed to high heat or flames. This is a safety feature, especially in case of a fire.

Flexibility: Solar cables need to be flexible to facilitate installation, as they often need to be routed through variparts of a solar installation, including mounting structures and conduit.

Cable Size: The size (cross-sectional area) of the solar cable depends on the system's current-carrying capacity and voltage. Larger cable sizes are used for higher-power systems.

Compliance with Standards: Solar cables must meet relevant industry standards and certifications to ensure safety and performance. Common standards for solar cables include UL 4703, TUV 2 Pfg 1169, and EN 50618.

Connectors: Solar cables are often equipped with connectors on both ends to simplify the connection between solar panels and other components. Common connector types include MC4 connectors and TS4 connectors.

Cable Length: The length of solar cables should be carefully calculated to ensure they reach from the solar panels to the necessary connection points without excess slack. Longer cables can result in power loss due to increased resistance.

Cable Management: Proper cable management is essential to prevent damage, tripping hazards, and ensure the longevity of the cables. Cable clips, ties, and conduit may be used for this purpose.

Temperature Rating: Solar cables should have a temperature rating suitable for the expected environmental conditions, as they can be exposed to both high and low temperatures.

The need for solar cables has become even more critical in large-scale solar electricity plants, where large arrays of solar panels are interconnected. These cables must have low power loss to ensure maximum energy efficiency throughout the system.

The push for renewable and sustainable energy solutions has led to an increased demand for eco-friendly solar cables. Manufacturers explore new materials and production processes that reduce the environmental impact of these cables without compromising their performance.

The commercial end use of solar cables has the maximum share in the segment in the solar cables market due to the surge in commercial solar installations. As businesses increasingly adopt solar energy to reduce carbon footprints and lower operating costs, the demand for solar cables in commercial applications has witnessed significant solar cables market growth.

Asia-Pacific dominates the solar cables market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, which have led to an extensive increase in renewable energy adoption, with solar energy being an outstanding choice. In addition, countries in this region, such as China and India, have bold renewable energy objectives and supportive authorities policies, fostering a conducive environment for solar energy development.

Key Finding of the Study:

On the basis of material type, the copper segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than half of the market share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this solar cable market trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the stranded segment emerged as the largest solar cables market size in terms of share in 2022, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the solar cables market share.

On the basis of the end use, the commercial segment emerged as the largest market share in 2022 which accounts for more than two-fifths of the solar cables market share and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of solar cables among other regions. It accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2022.

