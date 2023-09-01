We Will Be At Top Of Our Focus Against Al Ahli, Says Martins

Doha, Qatar: Seeking to maintain their fine start at the Expo Stars League (ESL), Al Gharafa are targeting a strong performance against Ahli at the Al Thumama Stadium, today.

Al Gharafa are coming back from their dominant 2-0 victory over Al Markhiya after they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Qatar SC in their first game of the ESL season. NeboJovovic's Al Ahli have lost both their matches against heavyweights Al Duhail and Al Sadd.



Terming the match that will open the third ESL week important, Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins said his team must stay focused against the Brigadiers.

“The players are in good condition and are performing well. We are ready for the match knowing very well how important it is,” Martins told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We saw the quality of performance and a lot of goal scoring opportunities, and the same for the competitors, we have to admit that. But we will be at the top of our fobecause ahead ofis a tough match,” the coach added.

Martins said the target for his team will be to earn full points and stay among the top sides in the standings.

“It must be reminded once again that the league is improving a lot, and the quality of the teams has become higher. The Al Ahli match will be difficult against good competitor who are also trying to play, and this is what we want. Of course, winning is important to us.”

Jovovic, meanwhile, hoped for a positive result for Al Ahli predicting an exciting battle against Al Gharafa.

“Al Ahli-Al Gharafa matches are always strong because of teams' attacking style. We respect Al Gharafa who had a good start to the league,” Al Ahli coach told reporters yesterday.

“We must perform at our best and earn good result in the match. Although we didn't have a good start, I am confident of team's capability and players' desire for wins,” he added.

The match will kick off at 6:15pm and will be followed by games between Umm Salal and Qatar SC at Al Bayt Stadium and Muaither vs Al Markhiya at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.