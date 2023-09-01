Embassy, Community Mark Malaysia's National Day

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Malaysia in Qatar, in cooperation with the Malaysian Community in Al Khor, for the first time organised the National Day and Hari Malaysia Celebration yesterday at Al Khor.

Al Khor was chosen as the location of the celebration as many Malaysians are residing in the area. As of July 2023, there are approximately 5,206 Malaysians residing in Qatar.

The Malaysia community gathered at the event, which featured its diversity represented by variethnicities and background.

Malaysians attending the event were dressed in their national attire in the spirit of patriotism. At the start of the event, the participants sang the national anthem and recited the Rukun Negara, which is the national principles of Malaysia.

Malaysia Ambassador to Qatar, H E Zamshari Shaharan expressed his appreciation to the Malaysian community which had worked together with the Embassy to ensure the success of the event.

The envoy said that the event is also an opportunity to celebrate the Malaysian community who had indirectly contributed to Malaysia through upholding good image and reputation of Malaysians in Qatar.

Malaysia is a melting pot of diverse range of culture, religion and languages. The uniqueness, richness and diversity has become the cornerstone for the success of the country.

These features were showcased through the cultural activities performed by children during the event.

The cultural performances were also part of the efforts to instil Malaysian cultural identity among the younger Malaysian residing the Qatar.

In addition, Malaysian children recited pantun on inculcating affection, love and patriotism towards Malaysia. Pantun is a form of Malay verse used to express intricate ideas and emotions.

In representing Malaysian spirit of unity, Tarian Perpaduan or unity dance was performed by the children.

The performance was inspired by dances from variraces in Malaysia such as Malay, Chinese, Indian, ethnics from Sabah and Sarawak which subsequently formed a new dance routine with a Malaysian identity.

Malaysians also sang their favourite Malaysian song depicting their love for the country. Another dance performance is Tarian Bunga Rampai (Rampai Flower Dance) which is a folk dance.