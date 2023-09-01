Qu Health Welcomes 280 New Students For Fall 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) Health organised the Second Annual Student Orientation to welcome its new students and celebrate their joining QU Health's colleges.

This fall, QU Health Colleges welcome 280 students into their inclusive community. Among them, 52 students have chosen the College of Health Sciences, 54 the College of Pharmacy, 105 the College of Medicine, 38 the College of Dental Medicine, and 31 the College of Nursing.

QU Health Colleges stand out for offering exceptional educational programmes that equip students with top-tier healthcare knowledge and skills. With a wide range of health profession programmes, students explore diverse and exciting professions. The institution is dedicated to delivering an unmatched learning journey where students engage with distinguished faculty, participate in groundbreaking research, and gain valuable hands-on experience through clinical and practicum training.

Dr. Asma Al Thani welcomed the new students and said,“The joining of the new students to QU Health represents a new and promising beginning in their academic journey. They will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to become distinguished health professionals in their fields, contributing positively to the provision of health care and excellence in scientific research.”

Dr. Asma added,“We are fully confident that our students will be a valuable addition to our society and to shaping the future of health. We invite them to make the most of the opportunities offered by the university and show dedication and diligence in their academic journey. We congratulate all the students who have been accepted, and we look forward to their participation in building a promising future.”

The comprehensive new student orientation programme was thoughtfully designed to introduce students to diverse facets of university life and the dynamic world of health and medical sciences. Students engaged with deans, faculty members, and fellow students.