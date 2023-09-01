Qatar, Eu Officials Discuss Cooperation In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar; President of National Cyber Security Agency H E Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki met yesterday with a high-level delegation headed by European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Gulf region H E Luigi Di Maio.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of common interest that aim to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the EU in cybersecurity sectors.
President of National Cyber Security Agency highlighted the policies followed by the agency in protecting and securing Qatar in cyberspace, noting the general global cybersecurity challenges that face the State of Qatar.
