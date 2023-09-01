An Oasis Of Modern Luxury With Thai Roots: Intercontinental Phuket Resort Welcomes Middle Eastern Guests

Picture yourself on the soft sands of Kamala Beach, enveloped in a world of modern luxury and authentic Thai traditions. InterContinental® Phuket Resort, a 5-star haven, invites Middle Eastern travelers to experience the perfect fusion of contemporary elegance and cultural charm.

Nestled amidst the lush jungle-covered hills and located on the mesmerizing Andaman Sea, our resort in Kamala, Phuket offers an enchanting backdrop for your dream getaway. Immerse yourself in tranquility and embark on a journey of unforgettable experiences that celebrate the best of Thailand's rich heritage.

Elegance Redefined: A Meticulously Curated Escape

Step into a world of refined elegance as you enter our meticulously curated rooms and villas. Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking natural beauty surrounding us, each space blends traditional Thai elements with contemporary design. Embrace the harmonifusion of comfort and sophistication, crafted to elevate your stay to new heights.

Flavors to Savor: A Gastronomic Adventure

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with a symphony of flavors at InterContinental Phuket Resort. From reimagined traditional Thai recipes at the Michelin Guide restaurant, Jaras, to international gourmet comfort fare at Pinto, every meal is a culinary delight. Dine with the sea breeze caressing your skin at Pine, serving light bites and craft cocktails in a breathtaking seaside setting. Explore the ancient techniques of Osaka's cooking masters at the award-winning Tengoku or indulge in the exquisite Afternoon Tea set at Devas' Lounge. For the adventurfoodies, unlock incredible flavors rooted in locavorism, seasonality, and curiosity at Homs restaurant.

Another funky gathering place edged by the golden sands of the Andaman sea is 333 AT THE BEACH, a standalone beachfront grill and laid-back lounge for deliciously drawn out breakfasts, extended lunches and leisurely dinners.

Rejuvenation for the Soul: Sati Spa® and Wellness

At Sati Spa® and Wellness, immerse yourself in the pursuit of mindfulness, a concept embodied by the Thai word "Sati." Luxuriate in holistic spa and wellness journeys inspired by local traditions, venerated concepts of "Sawan" (Heaven), and time-honored natural remedies. Surrender to the pampering and rejuvenation of body, mind, and spirit as you embark on a truly transformative experience.

A Haven of Relaxation: Five Inviting Swimming Pools

Discover a paradise of relaxation within our five inviting swimming pools. Unwind at the lagoon pool nestled in the heart of the resort, or soak in the Andaman sunset views at the beachfront pool, surrounded by the Australian pine that dot the sands. For those seeking panoramic vistas, the elegant rooftop infinity pool awaits, offering views of lush treetops and the resort grounds. Experience tranquility by the serene pool, located in the mountainside grounds, and Club InterContinental guests enjoy a stunning private pool for exclusive use.

Enriching Activities for All: Tailored Experiences

Experience the essence of Phuket with a range of enriching activities. Engage in High-Intensity Interval Training, Aqua Aerobic, Kamala Bike Tour, Beach Jogging, or Walking Meditation for a fulfilling wellness journey. Unleash your inner athlete with Muay Thai lessons, immersing yourself in Thailand's national sport and ancient techniques. For tennis enthusiasts, the onsite tennis court provides opportunities to play and learn from experienced pros.

An Oasis for Families: PlTrekker's Children Club

While you relax, let young adventurers embark on a thrilling journey at PlTrekker's Children Club. Fully supervised and packed with educational and interactive activities, the little ones will create cherished memories while you unwind.

Exclusivity at Its Finest: Club InterContinental®

Elevate your experience with Club InterContinental® Lounge & Pool, a celebration of exclusivity and style. Indulge in luxuriindoor and outdoor spaces, personalized service, delightful dining options, and a host of exclusive benefits, including Butler Service, Afternoon Tea, VIP in-room amenities, and complimentary access to Club InterContinental Lounge.

Sustainability in Every Step: Guardians of the Environment

At InterContinental Phuket Resort, we believe in being guardians of the environment. We are committed to creating a positive impact on local communities and ensuring social and environmental sustainability. Joinin our efforts to protect our pristine location on Phuket's west coast, and together, let's make a difference for future generations.

To experience a captivating blend of modern luxury and Thai traditions, book your dream getaway at InterContinental Phuket Resort. For more information and reservations, visit phuket.intercontinental

