Lenovo Announces New Innovations In Gaming, Software, Visuals, And Accessories For The Holidays

The new Lenovo Legion Go is the company's first Windows gaming handheld device that gives gamers more freedom to game however-and wherever-they want. The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device. Along with the new micro-OLED-equipped Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones , the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.



The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD RyzenTM Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

For gamers who want to take their Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming experience to the next level, the new Lenovo Legion Glasses leverage micro-OLED technology to provide a large screen viewing experience that fits in the pocket. For a truly immersive gaming experience, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio with a multifunction inline controller.

The Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) is the first top-of-the-line 16-inch gaming laptop in Lenovo Legion's ecosystem-and in the world-with a self-contained liquid-cooling system1, designed for gamers and creators with heavy graphic workflow requirements who need a full development studio in their bag. The Lenovo Legion 9i leads the Lenovo Legion lineup that also includes the Lenovo Legion Pro series for competitive gamers and the Lenovo Legion Slim series for gamers who value agility, as well as Lenovo Legion displays and peripherals. Also announced today are the Lenovo Legion 16” Gaming Backpack GB700 and GB400 , two backpack options that give gamers a choice between slim and lightweight agility or extra storage without sacrificing protection for their Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) or any other laptops and accessories.

In addition to new gaming devices, Lenovo is unveiling new cutting-edge tech tools and essentials tailored to empower the dynamic, evolving needs of today's business end-users. Its new monitor, software, and accessories are not only designed to boost the capabilities of today's remote and hybrid workforces, but also to address significant challenges faced by businesses as they digitize operations across departments. Lenovo research shows that managing a remote workforce and global teams remain central tasks for CIOs.2 That's why the new offerings integrate impressive processing power, immersive 3D, and advanced security to create a unified, human-centered experience.



For professional content creators who require immersive 3D visualization, the new ThinkVisionTM 27 3D Monitor – a stunning 27-inch, glasses-free, 2D/3D compatible monitor – offers seamless 3D effects and real-time eye-tracking.

The new Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset and Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2 are high-quality audio solutions for professionals in hybrid work environments, include an inline call control box, active noise cancellation with the latter, and compatibility with popular conferencing platforms.

For remote work and to support sustainability efforts, the cloud-based Lenovo Device Manager will roll out enhanced new features that include a comprehensive AI-powered energy management solution that efficiently manages device fleets and optimizes power usage. To round out the new line-up are a selection of sophisticated and comfortable carry cases, the Lenovo ThinkPad Professional 16inch Backpack Gen 2 ,​ and the ThinkPad Professional 16inch and 14inch Topload Gen 2.

