Belkin Launches Kid-Sized Comfort And High-Quality Sound With The Soundform Inspire Headset For Kids

The SoundForm Inspire is creatively engineered for children to listen safely and comfortably while learning and playing. The headset is built with 40mm drivers to deliver Belkin Signature Sound, and a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect young ears. The soft, adjustable headband folds up for portability, and smaller ear cups provide an excellent fit for kids' ears. RockStar Mode features an additional 3.5mm output port that lets kids share audio content with a classmate or friend. A quality boom mic keeps the sound clear during distance learning, with an indicator light to tell when the headset is on mute. It is available in black and lavender colors.

Product features:



Belkin Signature Sound with 40mm drivers for clean and clear audio, tuned specifically for kids

35 hours of battery life for extended playtime

85dB volume limiter to protect hearing

3.5mm input port to connect to laptops, tablets, infotainment systems, phones, and other devices

RockStar Mode allows audio sharing with additional 3.5mm output port

High-quality flip-up boom microphone to be heard on calls and games

Mute button and LED mute indicator for easily monitoring kids' activity

Bluetooth 5.2 connects easily to devices within 30 feet for wireless connection

USB-C port for fast charging and wired audio input

Foldable, extendable, and comfortable over-ear design for comfort and convenience

Product housing is made with minimum of 23% post-consumer recycled plastics 100% plastic-free packaging

Belkin Kids collection includes the new SoundForm Inspire Over-Ear Headset , SoundForm Nano Wireless Earbuds and SoundForm Mini On-Ear Headphones .

The SoundForm Inspire is available to order now for $39.99 USD at Belkinand coming soon to Amazonand select major retailers worldwide.

