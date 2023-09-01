Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:36 GMT

No More Qr Code For Fuel In Sri Lanka


9/1/2023 4:20:31 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Sept 1 – The QR-based system to pump fuel will be discontinued with effect from Friday (1), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara announced.

“People can purchase fuel without producing a QR code from today” Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.

