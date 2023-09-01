No More Qr Code For Fuel In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Sept 1 – The QR-based system to pump fuel will be discontinued with effect from Friday (1), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara announced.
“People can purchase fuel without producing a QR code from today” Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN01092023000191011043ID1106995115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.