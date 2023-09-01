Remains Of A British Climber Identified On Swiss Glacier After Over 50 Years

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In August 2022, two mountain hikers discovered the bones of a man on the Chessjen glacier near the village of Saas-Fee.
After the human remains were found, they were taken to the forensic medicine department of the Valais hospital in Sion for examination.
One year later, a DNA analysis revealed that the remains belonged to a British climber who had gone missing at the end of July 1971, the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday.
+Remains of long-lost German alpinist found on Swiss glacier
Last year, varidossiers of missing persons from the Saas-Fee region were analysed. After an anthropological examination of the bones, the experts were able to narrow down the number of potential missing persons.
+Debris from 1968 plane crash found on Swiss glacier
In cooperation with specialists from Interpol Manchester and the authorities of Police Scotland, a relative of the victim was identified. A direct DNA comparison made it possible to prove that the bones found were those of the British climber.The Valais police have a list of people who have gone missing since 1925. As a result of melting glaciers , bodies of people who have been missing for decades are increasingly being uncovered.
MENAFN01092023000210011054ID1106995094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.