Remains Of A British Climber Identified On Swiss Glacier After Over 50 Years

After the human remains were found, they were taken to the forensic medicine department of the Valais hospital in Sion for examination.

One year later, a DNA analysis revealed that the remains belonged to a British climber who had gone missing at the end of July 1971, the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday.

Last year, varidossiers of missing persons from the Saas-Fee region were analysed. After an anthropological examination of the bones, the experts were able to narrow down the number of potential missing persons.

In cooperation with specialists from Interpol Manchester and the authorities of Police Scotland, a relative of the victim was identified. A direct DNA comparison made it possible to prove that the bones found were those of the British climber.