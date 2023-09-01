The Impact Of Russia Sanctions On Swiss Banks



Russian millionaires are taking their money elsewhere, most notably the Middle East, amid doubts about the true value of Swiss neutrality.

In its Global Wealth Report 2023, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) spoke of a“significant exoof Russian assets from Europe to the Middle East”, evidenced by a $100 billion (CHF88 billion) rise in wealth deposited in the United Arab Emirates last year, the fastest annual growth of any offshore booking centre .

On the other hand, the G7 countries, particularly the United States, have questioned whether Switzerland is doing all it can to track Russian assets stashed away in bank vaults.

Swiss banks complain of being caught in the middle and lumbered with yet more paperwork on top of existing anti-tax evasion and money laundering regulations.

“Contradictions between sanctions regimes [the United States, European Union and Britain] are repeatedly leading to major difficulties with implementation and unnecessary compliance risks,” Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of JulBär bank and president of the Swiss Wealth Management Association, said at a private banking summit in June.

The patchwork of sanctions is particularly challenging for banks with multiple branches abroad that bear the extra risk of needing to work with local banks in each of the countries that they operate – any one of which could be turning a blind eye to certain sanctions.

The case of Swiss-based Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov highlights the complexities banks face in applying sanctions. Britain was the sole country to apply sanctions to Tinkov, which were recently overturned. But all western nations have sanctioned the bank he set up, Tinkoff, and that he was later forced to sell to another Russian oligarch.

Switzerland has decided to take over EU sanctions and has no choice but to adoptsanctions, which have extra-territorial reach due to the power of the dollar andfinancial system.

Instead of blithely adopting such measures, Switzerland should in future actively seek to influence global sanctions packages in a way that suits its domestic agenda, Swiss bankers argue.

They particularly chafe at an EU demand that Russians without citizenship or residence in the EU or EFTA (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland) must register all deposits in excess of €100,000 (CHF95,600).

“Switzerland wasn't prepared for sanctions, because only theand the EU discussed them together,” Grégoire Bordier, president of the Association of Swiss Private Banks, told SWI swissinfo.ch.